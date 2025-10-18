BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gold’s OMINOUS Warning: A Global Monetary Reset That’ll BLINDSIDE Americans
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
718 followers
805 views • 2 days ago

Financial experts around the world are warning that something ominous is unfolding beneath the surface of the markets. Gold and silver are exploding to record highs, not from hype, but from fear—fear that the global financial order is shifting. For decades the banksters have hidden the truth about fiat currency, propping up a paper system that’s now on life support. As nations quietly dump the dollar and race to secure real assets like gold, silver, and oil, China is preparing to strike with a gold-backed yuan that could upend the global balance overnight. The signs of a monetary reset are everywhere—yet most Americans remain asleep, unaware that the world’s money is being rewritten in real time. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Download Perplexity’s new AI-web browser, Comet, by heading to https://pplx.ai/MIA and let your browser work for you. Plus, right now when you download Comet - you get a month of Rumble Premium for free! Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

