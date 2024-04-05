4/5/24 Avian Flu, Russia Dam Attack, Navy Microwaves, NATO, InfoWars AI

4/5/24: Approaching the 4/8 Solar Eclipse, TX under full CB attack as ranchers have their properties bulldozed by federal agencies, avian flu and TB infecting TX cattle and Eclipse State of Emergency. Meanwhile, US Navy announces launch of microwave weapons in IndoChina defense, while Blinken declares Ukraine will be entered into NATO @ 75th anny summit. And massive CB weapon of Lawfare against Americans reaches fever pitch of tyranny..

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





TAKE ACTION!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/

Join the Wednesday calls:

email Steve Stern: [email protected]





Join Moms For Liberty!

https://www.momsforliberty.org/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/video-top-colorado-democrat-legislator-shows-up-drunk/





Trump warning on use of new pandemic fear lockdowns to interfere with 2024 election:

https://banned.video/watch?id=6610780cf840095387466d98





TX Ranchers: Fed Gov bulldozing land untouched by Smokehouse Creek Fires:

https://summarynews.whatfinger.com/2024/04/03/american-cattle-rancher-gives-update-after-texas-fires-government-bulldozing-farm-land-that-wasnt-even-burned-%F0%9F%9A%A8-theyre-ruining-the-remaining-feed-and-grasses-that-they/





Texas dairy cattle avian flu contagion passes to human:

https://www.texastribune.org/2024/04/01/texas-cows-bird-flu-human-infection/





Maduro wages war on Guyana: oil/CIA

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/powder-keg-america-maduro-signs-law-referendum-claiming/





Orsk, Russia: dam breaks, mass evacuation:

https://www.rt.com/russia/595494-dam-break-orsk/





4.8 EQ epicenter close to Trenton, NJ:

https://earthquakelist.org/usa/new-jersey/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/4-7-magnitude-earthquake-hits-tri-state-area-shakes-new-york-city/





Dem CB Lawfare Fever Pitch Threats:





Support Rebecca Lavrenz!

https://restoringgodlyculture.com/





Support Jeff Clark:

https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffclark





Support John Eastman:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/trump-attorney-john-eastman-california-lawfare-case-they/





Support Steve Baker of The Blaze:

https://www.theblaze.com/truth/





While Jayden X sentence delayed:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/sentencing-cnn-cameraman-filmed-january6-6th-murder-tuesday-dc-capitol-james-earle-sullivan-district-capitol-police-ashli-babbitt-nbc-paid-antifa-activist-footage-breach-3700090





Dwayne Johnson removes Biden support:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/dwayne-rock-johnson-withdraws-political-support-joe-biden/





Blinken declares Ukraine will join NATO:

https://nypost.com/2024/04/04/us-news/blinken-declares-ukraine-will-join-nato-eventually/





US Navy METEOR HP Microwave weapons:

https://www.thedefensepost.com/2024/04/02/us-navy-microwave-weapon/?expand_article=1





Epstein Island visitors phones geofenced:

https://www.goperigon.com/news/tech/2024/03/28/jeffrey-epstein-pedophile-island-mobile-data-leak





Mike Adams launches independent AI learning models for natural health:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daec7ad-8dc5-44f1-978e-47eafbad7a9e





Flourine found in Bandaids: Endocrine harm

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13268155/Forever-chemicals-bandages-period-underwear.html





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]

Prayer Wave!!



Stay Free





