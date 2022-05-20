Be sure to read the lyrics to this song that I wrote. They are in captions on the video, also I wrote them below for those who find it easier to read.....



Jesus still cares when no one else is there.

He's never far away, no matter where you are.

In the deepest, darkest night,

when there is no hope in sight,

strive to see with all your might

first glimpse of the morning light.



Jesus is near through sorrow, pain, and tears.

He's always there to help you conquer all your fears.

When the past won't set you free,

and the way is hard to see,

let your heart's ambition be

first glimpse of the morning light.



Jesus is light--the Morning Star so bright.

He'll lead you to eternal life that has no night!