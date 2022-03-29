BLINKEN POURS COLD WATER ON POSITIVE REPORTS FROM RUSSIA/UKRAINE TALKS

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia met in Turkey to resume talks on a ceasefire and eventual settlement to the conflict. While early reports suggest progress was made, US Secretary of State Blinken threw cold water on the optimism. What gives? Also today: another Biden blunder - we're training Ukrainian troops in Poland?? Record military budget. And a new poll will leave Biden in tears...