Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 8, 2023

Episode 2168 - Find the right way to educate your kids. Will toys track your children? How choices affect your future. What is the common denominator for success. Stop the EPA vehicle mandates. Is there really a global shortage of gunpowder? Did Ted almost burn down the school doing an 8th grade science experiment? Funny story. Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
