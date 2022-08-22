Sleep Cycle App Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A sleep quantification tool and precision alarm clock

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I’ve used it for several years now and it’s a tool for gamifying your biohacking. I try to combine different sleep hacks to aim for the highest sleep score...Avoiding blue light and using a red light before bed
Practicing none-stimulatory thinking
Meditation and relaxing breathing
Relaxing Chamomile tea
Tranquilizing cocktail of Apple cider vinegar and honey
Sometimes supplementing Melatonin
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/apps-software/1112-sleep-cycle
Download ⏬ Sleep Cycle
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sleep-Cycle