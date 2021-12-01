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Divide NYS into one state with three completely Autonomous Regions
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10 views • December 01, 2021
Divide NYS into one state with three completely Autonomous Regions.
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While splitting the State of New York into separate states is preferable, autonomous regions should be easier to achieve. By forming Regions, not a new state, or moving counties between states, Congress can be legally bypassed, also, Congress is unlikely, in the foreseeable future, to give the Northeast two more US Senate seats a new state would require. All that is required is an amendment to the New York State Constitution.
We would partition New York State into three Autonomous Regions, the New Amsterdam Region (Upstate), the New York Region (New York City), and the Montauk Region (Long Island & Rockland/Westchester), alongside a token State government to comply with the US Constitution.
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Divide NYS Caucus Inc is a statewide group working on dividing NYS into autonomous regions
Please enter these two emails into your contacts so our messages do NOT go to your SPAM folder
[email protected] and [email protected]
Members of the Press please include "interview" in the email subject line
New Amsterdam and Montauk are working regional names but could be changed If the people wish a different name.
Divide NYS Caucus Inc, PO Box 1634, Latham NY 12110
https://www.divideny.org/
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While splitting the State of New York into separate states is preferable, autonomous regions should be easier to achieve. By forming Regions, not a new state, or moving counties between states, Congress can be legally bypassed, also, Congress is unlikely, in the foreseeable future, to give the Northeast two more US Senate seats a new state would require. All that is required is an amendment to the New York State Constitution.
We would partition New York State into three Autonomous Regions, the New Amsterdam Region (Upstate), the New York Region (New York City), and the Montauk Region (Long Island & Rockland/Westchester), alongside a token State government to comply with the US Constitution.
----------------------------------
DONATE
Divide NYS Caucus Inc is a statewide group working on dividing NYS into autonomous regions
Please enter these two emails into your contacts so our messages do NOT go to your SPAM folder
[email protected] and [email protected]
Members of the Press please include "interview" in the email subject line
New Amsterdam and Montauk are working regional names but could be changed If the people wish a different name.
Divide NYS Caucus Inc, PO Box 1634, Latham NY 12110
https://www.divideny.org/
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