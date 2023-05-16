The illegals American Trash Dump At The US Border (Id's, Passports, etc.)

Jim Crenshaw





May 16, 2023





They don't want the United States to know who they are or where they came from. What a mess. If they would shoot a few thousand of these invaders, the rest would turn around and go home.





We could dump the dead bodies on the Mexican side of the wall and let the smell be a warning to the rest of them. You think I am kidding but I am not.

Source: Not cited by poster (If they have a habit of not citing their video source, I don't cite them)





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GaRJmlfHcxAj