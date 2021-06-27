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MSM Reporter Sally Beck Blows Whistle On MSM Cover-Up Of Vax Injury
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71 views • June 27, 2021
MSM Reporter Sally Beck Blows Whistle On MSM Cover-Up Of Vax Injury
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/MSM-Reporter-Sally-Beck-Blows-Whistle-On-MSM-Cover-Up-Of-Vax-Injury:7?r=J4HeSw9ac21RzPBJ18wPfNsGsz7Gys6M
Latest CDC VAERS Data for 12- to 17-Year-Olds Include 7 Deaths, 271 Serious Adverse Events Following COVID Vaccines
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-vaers-data-deaths-adverse-events-covid-vaccines-including-children/
In the U.S., 306.5 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of June 11. This includes 128 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 167 million doses of Pfizer and 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine.
This week’s data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to June 11, 2021, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
6,332 total adverse events, including 271 rated as serious and seven reported deaths among 12- to 17-year-olds.
The most recent reported deaths include a 15-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1383620) who reportedly died one day after receiving his second Pfizer dose, a 15-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1382906) who received Pfizer and a 16-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1386841) who reportedly suffered a hemorrhage and died four days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. An autopsy is pending.
Other deaths include two 15-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1187918 and 1242573), a 16-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1225942) and one 17-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1199455).
974 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to17-year-olds with 98% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 1.4% to Moderna and 0.2% (or two cases) to J&J.
109 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 108 attributed to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
24 reports of blood clotting disorders, all attributed to Pfizer.
358,379 total adverse events, including 29,871 serious injuries and 5,993 reported deaths
21% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
51% of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.
The average age of death was 74.4.
As of June 11, 2,136 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 707 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
Of the 3,516 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 54% were reported after Pfizer vaccinations, 42% following vaccination with the Moderna vaccine and 267 cases, or 8%, of Bell’s Palsy cases were reported in conjunction with J&J.
332 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, with 45% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 40% to Moderna and 21% to J&J.
100,736 reports of anaphylaxis with 42% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 50% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.
6,352 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those, 2,705 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 2,197 reports to Moderna and 1,408 reports to J&J.
=============================
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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/MSM-Reporter-Sally-Beck-Blows-Whistle-On-MSM-Cover-Up-Of-Vax-Injury:7?r=J4HeSw9ac21RzPBJ18wPfNsGsz7Gys6M
Latest CDC VAERS Data for 12- to 17-Year-Olds Include 7 Deaths, 271 Serious Adverse Events Following COVID Vaccines
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-vaers-data-deaths-adverse-events-covid-vaccines-including-children/
In the U.S., 306.5 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of June 11. This includes 128 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 167 million doses of Pfizer and 11 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine.
This week’s data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to June 11, 2021, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
6,332 total adverse events, including 271 rated as serious and seven reported deaths among 12- to 17-year-olds.
The most recent reported deaths include a 15-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1383620) who reportedly died one day after receiving his second Pfizer dose, a 15-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1382906) who received Pfizer and a 16-year-old male (VAERS I.D. 1386841) who reportedly suffered a hemorrhage and died four days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine. An autopsy is pending.
Other deaths include two 15-year-olds (VAERS I.D. 1187918 and 1242573), a 16-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1225942) and one 17-year-old (VAERS I.D. 1199455).
974 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to17-year-olds with 98% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 1.4% to Moderna and 0.2% (or two cases) to J&J.
109 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 108 attributed to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
24 reports of blood clotting disorders, all attributed to Pfizer.
358,379 total adverse events, including 29,871 serious injuries and 5,993 reported deaths
21% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
51% of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.
The average age of death was 74.4.
As of June 11, 2,136 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 707 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
Of the 3,516 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 54% were reported after Pfizer vaccinations, 42% following vaccination with the Moderna vaccine and 267 cases, or 8%, of Bell’s Palsy cases were reported in conjunction with J&J.
332 reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, with 45% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 40% to Moderna and 21% to J&J.
100,736 reports of anaphylaxis with 42% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine, 50% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.
6,352 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those, 2,705 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 2,197 reports to Moderna and 1,408 reports to J&J.
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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