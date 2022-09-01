'You're Just A Fascist, Jack!'

Divider In Chief

* It’s time for [Bidan] to reflect on all he has done.

* Joe’s speech and the yawning void in our identity.

* He has lost all sense of proportion and restraint.

* He continues to attack his political opponents and lie about January 6th.

* Our police are under constant attack.

* He invited BLM to the White House.

* He is not pushing a message of unity.

* He declares war on America: you are the problem.

* Zuckerberg admits FBI interfered in 2020 election, but you’re not allowed to criticize the FBI.

* No other president targets opponents like this.

* His tyranny started with forcing the vax.

* Joe last year: wear a mask or you’re dangerous.

* We’re about to feel his wrath unleashed.





The [Bidan] Program Didn’t Work — Or Did It?

* If you step back, it started to look coordinated.

* Could it be that he is not simply a lone elderly Dem politician, but instead a mouthpiece for much larger forces?

* It’s hard not to conclude that.

* No single American president could eliminate this many civil liberties all by himself in 1½ year.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-biden-speech-push-partisan-advantage-midterms





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311668571112

