'You're Just A Fascist, Jack!'

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Divider In Chief
* It’s time for [Bidan] to reflect on all he has done.
* Joe’s speech and the yawning void in our identity.
* He has lost all sense of proportion and restraint.
* He continues to attack his political opponents and lie about January 6th.
* Our police are under constant attack.
* He invited BLM to the White House.
* He is not pushing a message of unity.
* He declares war on America: you are the problem.
* Zuckerberg admits FBI interfered in 2020 election, but you’re not allowed to criticize the FBI.
* No other president targets opponents like this.
* His tyranny started with forcing the vax.
* Joe last year: wear a mask or you’re dangerous.
* We’re about to feel his wrath unleashed.
The [Bidan] Program Didn’t Work — Or Did It?
* If you step back, it started to look coordinated.
* Could it be that he is not simply a lone elderly Dem politician, but instead a mouthpiece for much larger forces?
* It’s hard not to conclude that.
* No single American president could eliminate this many civil liberties all by himself in 1½ year.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-biden-speech-push-partisan-advantage-midterms
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 August 2022