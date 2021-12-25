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081 - Grace Abounding - Walter Veith - What's Up Prof? 81
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25 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 81 we discuss the subject of the grace of God. In the Bible we find example after example of this, but we can also become confused with some of the verses dealing with works. Throughout the ages it has been a struggle to find harmony between grace and works. We take a look at the book by John Bunyan, "Grace Abounding To The Chief Of Sinners", to see if we can get a clearer picture of the grace of God.
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Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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