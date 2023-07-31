Vaccine Mandate Act with MP Dean Allison

For most Canadians, COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror, but not for the Parliament of Canada. As a matter of fact, legislation is just now starting to catch up.





In response to the concerns of his constituents, one Member of Parliament is putting forth legislation to help protect the employment and travel of Canadians should we ever face a scenario like COVID-19 again.





According to the Government of Canada’s website, over 98 million vaccine doses have been administrated as of this past spring, with over 55,000 adverse reactions to it.





Some federal employees lost their jobs because they felt uncomfortable taking the vaccine for various reasons.





Others were separated from their friends and loved ones because of the travel mandates, or limited in their ability to travel for work.





This is precisely what MP Dean Allison addresses with his new private member’s bill, C-278. The short title is the Vaccine Mandate Act, and its goal is to prevent the imposition by the federal government of vaccine mandates for employment and travel.





In this program, we show a clip of Mr. Allison’s speech in Parliament about it, and then he joins us to discuss the bill further.





