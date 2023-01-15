5 Docs: Covid-RSV "This is a problem with the blood." Dr. Palevsky

Covid-RSV is blood-oxygen disorder. Details on the 3 levels of attack and censorship of health freedom movement.

Dr. Palevsky: "The presentation [of patients in early 2020] was not a primary problem with the lungs. The presentation was a primary problem with the BLOOD. And all the symptoms that came about in people who developed covid-19 [or RSV] were as a result of the problems that were occurring with the red blood cells and its inability to bind oxygen...THIS IS A PROBLEM WITH THE BLOOD." ~ Dr. Larry Palevsky

FULL SHOW: Dr Palevsky in Conversatin with Aga Wilson from The Free Voice June 2021. https://www.bitchute.com/video/mgUeWznaMzih/

The Free Voice is an independent Swedish news outlet https://newsvoice.se/

Critically Thinking Channel: https://rumble.com/user/CriticallyThinking

5 docs Dr Palevsky Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/

Larry B. Palevsky, M.D. "Dr. Palevsky received his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine in 1987, completed a three-year pediatric residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 1990. Since 1991, his clinical experience includes working in pediatric emergency and intensive care medicine, in-patient, and out-patient pediatric medicine, neonatal intensive care medicine, newborn and delivery room medicine, and conventional, holistic and integrative pediatric private practice."



