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Woman CALLS NHS and SERVES NOTICE OF LIABILITY Hugo Talks
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30 views • June 09, 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/v/eK6x18
Under the freedom of information act this Independent Journalist wrote to her local hospital to ask what cycles the PCR test was being analysed at. She received a reply that said x45 when x25 is the required level.
https://hugotalks.com/
Under the freedom of information act this Independent Journalist wrote to her local hospital to ask what cycles the PCR test was being analysed at. She received a reply that said x45 when x25 is the required level.
https://hugotalks.com/
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