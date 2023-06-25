MZ/IB Archive - Purpose and Plans - God Provides All Our Lack

This video is not to say that God provides FOR our lack, but that He provides the lack itself. And why would God do that? Because there is such a reward for enduring and overcoming lack that, from God's perspective, this is the biggest favor that He could possibly do anyone. If we knew the outcome of these things we would be thanking Him profusely and begging Him for more lack.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/hyFQ5K0mDN8
