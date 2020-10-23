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THE DANGER OF FORGIVENESS
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21 views • October 23, 2020
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4008/the-dangers-of-false-forgiveness-call-in-show-february-14th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4008-the-dangers-of-false-forgiveness-call-in-show-february-14th-2018
Question: “I posit that holding on to traumas perpetrated on us is the logical consequence to the inability/unwillingness to forgive ... the need to exact reparations, revenge, perceived justice (which really cannot ever be actually or satisfactorily realized in the case of these terrible abuses) and to somehow ‘right’ the wrong will never leave us as long as we (to milk the analogy) withhold the forgiveness of the debt. It has at least been my experience that until we stop expecting to be "reimbursed" and move on, our own personal happiness (and functionality) is mightily impacted. I think it would be really interesting to work through the philosophy of forgiveness. What is your stance on forgiveness?”
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4008/the-dangers-of-false-forgiveness-call-in-show-february-14th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4008-the-dangers-of-false-forgiveness-call-in-show-february-14th-2018
Question: “I posit that holding on to traumas perpetrated on us is the logical consequence to the inability/unwillingness to forgive ... the need to exact reparations, revenge, perceived justice (which really cannot ever be actually or satisfactorily realized in the case of these terrible abuses) and to somehow ‘right’ the wrong will never leave us as long as we (to milk the analogy) withhold the forgiveness of the debt. It has at least been my experience that until we stop expecting to be "reimbursed" and move on, our own personal happiness (and functionality) is mightily impacted. I think it would be really interesting to work through the philosophy of forgiveness. What is your stance on forgiveness?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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