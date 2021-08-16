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Foreign armed guard stalks me while investigating 5G tower on federal water canal property
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52 views • August 16, 2021
#Insurgents #Globalism #Sleepercells
Anderson Security Company
2555 W Morningside Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Deer Valley
602-331-7000
This armed guard, Anderson Security, was following me in a public park, water reservoir federal property while I was reporting on the water fountains being inoperable.
I walked to his pickup truck and told him I'm a news reporter working on a story. He was belligerent and asked me several times if a shopping cart was mine. I told him twice it was not mine.
I asked him his name. He gave me a false name "Sean" then admitted it was Shiraz(Iranian name). He had a strong middle eastern accent. I asked him what country he is from and if he's a US citizen. He refused to answer either question and told me "don't ask those questions."
This is a major security risk and may pose a national security risk that a foreign national from a hostile nation is being paid with taxpayer $ to guard a federal water reservoir.
While I was reporting in San Diego, I exposed a Mexican armed guard from Tijuana working at the Federal DHS building that houses ICE, Border Patrol and federal courts.
Private, foreign owned security companies(Allied Universal, Securitas)are getting US tax $ to use foreign guards at critical infrastructure US facilities.
Note: A foreign Middle Eastern guard working for British G4S was the Pulse nightclub mass shooter in Orlando Florida.
ORLANDO SHOOTER WASN’T THE FIRST MURDERER EMPLOYED BY GLOBAL MERCENARY FIRM
The shooter worked as a security guard for G4S – a giant, often controversial global contracting corporation that provides mercenary forces, prison guards and security services.
Alex Emmons
June 14 2016, 10:44 a.m.
Wikipedia:
"On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old man, killed 49 people and wounded 53 more in a mass shooting at Pulse, Orlando, Florida, United States. Orlando Police officers shot and killed him after a three-hour standoff.
In a 9-1-1 call made shortly after the shooting began, Mateen swore allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and said the U.S. killing of Abu Waheeb in Iraq the previous month "triggered" the shooting.[2] He later told a negotiator he was "out here right now" because of the American-led interventions in Iraq and in Syria and that the negotiator should tell the United States to stop the bombing. The incident was deemed a terrorist attack by FBI investigators."
Email your name, city, state, phone(optional) to [email protected] for special reports, consultations and to pledge $ contributions supporting groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
Anderson Security Company
2555 W Morningside Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Deer Valley
602-331-7000
This armed guard, Anderson Security, was following me in a public park, water reservoir federal property while I was reporting on the water fountains being inoperable.
I walked to his pickup truck and told him I'm a news reporter working on a story. He was belligerent and asked me several times if a shopping cart was mine. I told him twice it was not mine.
I asked him his name. He gave me a false name "Sean" then admitted it was Shiraz(Iranian name). He had a strong middle eastern accent. I asked him what country he is from and if he's a US citizen. He refused to answer either question and told me "don't ask those questions."
This is a major security risk and may pose a national security risk that a foreign national from a hostile nation is being paid with taxpayer $ to guard a federal water reservoir.
While I was reporting in San Diego, I exposed a Mexican armed guard from Tijuana working at the Federal DHS building that houses ICE, Border Patrol and federal courts.
Private, foreign owned security companies(Allied Universal, Securitas)are getting US tax $ to use foreign guards at critical infrastructure US facilities.
Note: A foreign Middle Eastern guard working for British G4S was the Pulse nightclub mass shooter in Orlando Florida.
ORLANDO SHOOTER WASN’T THE FIRST MURDERER EMPLOYED BY GLOBAL MERCENARY FIRM
The shooter worked as a security guard for G4S – a giant, often controversial global contracting corporation that provides mercenary forces, prison guards and security services.
Alex Emmons
June 14 2016, 10:44 a.m.
Wikipedia:
"On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old man, killed 49 people and wounded 53 more in a mass shooting at Pulse, Orlando, Florida, United States. Orlando Police officers shot and killed him after a three-hour standoff.
In a 9-1-1 call made shortly after the shooting began, Mateen swore allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and said the U.S. killing of Abu Waheeb in Iraq the previous month "triggered" the shooting.[2] He later told a negotiator he was "out here right now" because of the American-led interventions in Iraq and in Syria and that the negotiator should tell the United States to stop the bombing. The incident was deemed a terrorist attack by FBI investigators."
Email your name, city, state, phone(optional) to [email protected] for special reports, consultations and to pledge $ contributions supporting groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency.
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