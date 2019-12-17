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RESET MORTGAGES, CASHLESS SOCIETY, WHEN TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griff
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35 views • December 17, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/reset-mortgages-cashless-society-buy-gold-silver-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Colonel S: Would the U.S. government do its own reset for America and other nations do resets for their countries?
Question 2. Alferes 77: It is inevitable that we are going to have a cashless society, if so what can we do now to be prepared for that?
Question 3. Eddie: what will happen to those bank accounts that have less than $250,000 during a bail-in?
Question 4. 83: Does a mortgage company have the legal ability to reset your fixed mortgage interest rate during hyperinflation? If so what counter strategy can the mortgage holder execute?
Question 5. Joel V: Jim Rogers says to wait until the crash to buy precious metals. He says that as everyone panics and scrambles for dollars that will temporarily strengthen the dollar which will lower metal prices. I’ve looked at the charts and they do line up with that theory. In 2008 there was about a one-month time period where silver was around $10, immediately following the crash. What is your opinion on the matter?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA02122019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/reset-mortgages-cashless-society-buy-gold-silver-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Colonel S: Would the U.S. government do its own reset for America and other nations do resets for their countries?
Question 2. Alferes 77: It is inevitable that we are going to have a cashless society, if so what can we do now to be prepared for that?
Question 3. Eddie: what will happen to those bank accounts that have less than $250,000 during a bail-in?
Question 4. 83: Does a mortgage company have the legal ability to reset your fixed mortgage interest rate during hyperinflation? If so what counter strategy can the mortgage holder execute?
Question 5. Joel V: Jim Rogers says to wait until the crash to buy precious metals. He says that as everyone panics and scrambles for dollars that will temporarily strengthen the dollar which will lower metal prices. I’ve looked at the charts and they do line up with that theory. In 2008 there was about a one-month time period where silver was around $10, immediately following the crash. What is your opinion on the matter?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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