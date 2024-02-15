Create New Account
The Russia Trip Part 1 - Tucker Carlson
High Hopes
115 views
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson


Feb 14, 2024


Watch parts 2 and 3 here: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc


Tucker Carlson and his team tour the Kiyevskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nIOsWHyUVI

