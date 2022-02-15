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Anna De Buisseret - "We're Working with The World's Best Experts & We're Inundated with Evidence"
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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32 views • February 15, 2022
MIRRORED from Resistance GB
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-2-Bournemouth:1

Anna De Buisseret gives an update on what's happening with the legal case being brought against the perpetrators of this global tyranny. She continues her statement by emphasizing that testing, masking and injecting children who cannot legally consent to such procedures is selfish, harmful and abusive - and adults have to wake up to what they are doing.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19anna de buisseret
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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