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Anna De Buisseret - "We're Working with The World's Best Experts & We're Inundated with Evidence"
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32 views • February 15, 2022
MIRRORED from Resistance GB
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-2-Bournemouth:1
Anna De Buisseret gives an update on what's happening with the legal case being brought against the perpetrators of this global tyranny. She continues her statement by emphasizing that testing, masking and injecting children who cannot legally consent to such procedures is selfish, harmful and abusive - and adults have to wake up to what they are doing.
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/Anna-Speech-2-Bournemouth:1
Anna De Buisseret gives an update on what's happening with the legal case being brought against the perpetrators of this global tyranny. She continues her statement by emphasizing that testing, masking and injecting children who cannot legally consent to such procedures is selfish, harmful and abusive - and adults have to wake up to what they are doing.
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