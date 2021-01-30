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Dr. Wu Zunyou capo epidemiologo Cinese dice su NBC News: "il virus non l'hanno isolato"
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50 views • January 30, 2021
Ce lo dice proprio lui. Il capo ufficiale epidemiologo cinese intervistato da NBC News che il virus che dovrebbe causare questo COVID-19 loro non lo hanno mai isolato. Continua dicendo che i test non hanno quindi significato e che i lockdown sono andati a fare solo danno.
E gli ospedali ed i laboratori in Italia cosa fanno? Continuiamo come se nulla fosse.
Stessa cosa per il governo, forze dell'ordine e supermercati. Fanno finta di nulla.
E gli ospedali ed i laboratori in Italia cosa fanno? Continuiamo come se nulla fosse.
Stessa cosa per il governo, forze dell'ordine e supermercati. Fanno finta di nulla.
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