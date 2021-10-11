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Can you handle the truth about Congress approval of the coronavirus vaccines?
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71 views • October 11, 2021
The message is about the fact that many representatives in U.S. Congress are getting money from companies to promote their products and millions were used by lobbyists to get Congress to approve the covid vaccines.
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