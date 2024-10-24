BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 24, 2024 – S##t’s about to get BIBLICAL – are we living through the first four SEALS of Revelation?
20444 views • 6 months ago

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing for the AGES - EMFs & Earthing Virtual Solution Summit 2024 stream


- The Jews killed Christ and mocked him in death
- Jews demanded #censorship of the very NAME of Christ (Acts 4:16)
- Nothing has changed in 2000+ years since, as Jews still demand mass censorship today
- Israel is the Antichrist
- Christian pastors push deception and lies to prop up antichrist Israel
- Israel deliberately engineers mass famine in Gaza
- Famine, pestilence and war in the End Times
- The sixth seal is a massive comet impact that strikes Israel
- Seven Trumpets, Bowls and Seals - God lays out how it all ends
- God judges the Jews who murdered His Son and who embraced satanism, death and wickedness
- The seventh Trumpet ends humanity, and all face judgment before God


Keywords
mike adamshrrend timesspecial reportinterviewsanti-christchristian churchesmass starvationglobal destructionforced famineseventh trumpetsixth sealjewish censorshipbiblical truthsdivine wrathcomet impactbrighteon broadcast newsbbnmurder of christzionist deceptiongenocide in palestine
