Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 24, 2024 – S##t’s about to get BIBLICAL – are we living through the first four SEALS of Revelation?

- The Jews killed Christ and mocked him in death

- Jews demanded #censorship of the very NAME of Christ (Acts 4:16)

- Nothing has changed in 2000+ years since, as Jews still demand mass censorship today

- Israel is the Antichrist

- Christian pastors push deception and lies to prop up antichrist Israel

- Israel deliberately engineers mass famine in Gaza

- Famine, pestilence and war in the End Times

- The sixth seal is a massive comet impact that strikes Israel

- Seven Trumpets, Bowls and Seals - God lays out how it all ends

- God judges the Jews who murdered His Son and who embraced satanism, death and wickedness

- The seventh Trumpet ends humanity, and all face judgment before God







