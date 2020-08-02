Informazioni utili

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1466 views • August 02, 2020
Ennesimo video bannato da Youtube
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Complottologo (audio) https://www.spreaker.com/user/10657103/noi-piu-che-complottologi-impegnati-a-di
La CEI e il nuovo ordine mondiale https://lanuovabq.it/it/la-cei-conte-e-il-nuovo-ordine-mondiale
Governo inglese https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Pub Med https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32513410/
Istituto Ron Paul http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/june/01/german-official-leaks-report-denouncing-corona-as-a-global-false-alarm/
Uso della mascherina https://www.ogginotizie.info/rubriche/salute/patrizia-gentilini-medico-oncologo-ed-ematologo-luso-della-mascherina/
Mascherina CNN per Organizzazione mondiale della sanità https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/coronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-trnd/index.html
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