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Christian men failed to defend women so now headed to AntiChrist androgynous child sex slave specie
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113 views • February 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). When men allowed women to wear men’s trousers in the house, the extermination and replacement of humans began, and now 33.3% are replaced by Jezebel’s nephilim avatars. I warn the human homo-sapiens specie women who are facing soon extermination by the NWO, who were demon-possessed by the Jezebel spirit through the Barbie dolls and toys and cosmetics and perfumes and hair sprays and men’s trousers and theme parks and movies and news and Internet, because Eve always brings in the corruption upon humankind by being misled by their pride and selfishness and desire for “women’s equality,” and for raising up all these “women’s equality” religious Christian men’s generation and raising up all these castrated effeminate “popularity-donation-loving” post-1960s accursed generation pastors, who are destined for the judgment and wrath of God. However, it is the pre-1960s human homo-sapiens specie men, who allowed all of this to happen in the first place, by running after the women of the 1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch Luciferian flood of nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars into the Christian churches, during the “Jesus movement,” and who now control the churches, and who kick out Jesus and the real Christians.
Men are not defending the women by having them wear their women’s head coverings, so Jezebel’s spirit of feminism and Draco avatar witches through Hollywood and pastors are mind-controlling their uncovered heads to be demon-possessed by the Jezebel spirit. The post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch generation’s hippy grandchildren mothers raised up the modern day pastors and religious Christians men who are afraid to speak out the truth, for fear of being assassinated and considered lunatics. They are not the defenders of humans or our human women and girls who are getting lesbian raped and eaten by the feminist Draco avatar witches, but they are the removers of protection, so that the demons can come back and replace 33.3% of our earth’s population. Now, God’s judgment is certain upon the Western feminist nations. Most of the humans will be dead and replaced.
Father = non-birthing parent
Mother = gestational parent
Breast feeding = chest feeding
Him and her = androgynous them
He and she = unisex they
Mother’s milk = human / parent’s milk
Mrs. and Miss = Ms.
Actress = actor
Stewardess = flight attendant
Men and women’s toilets = globalist elite nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and their “hubrid” hybrid children’s toilet and the garbage human race’s combined unisex toilet
Original humans on earth = inferior non-Aryan non-Pleiadian-Nazi-5th-Reich goyim
Human homo-sapiens specie = cockroach-level inferior useless-eater depopulation-agenda child sex slave specie human meat food specie taxpayer slave specie LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian” spirit cooking ritual human sacrifice ritual specie, who are made in the image of the hated Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Men are not defending the women by having them wear their women’s head coverings, so Jezebel’s spirit of feminism and Draco avatar witches through Hollywood and pastors are mind-controlling their uncovered heads to be demon-possessed by the Jezebel spirit. The post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch generation’s hippy grandchildren mothers raised up the modern day pastors and religious Christians men who are afraid to speak out the truth, for fear of being assassinated and considered lunatics. They are not the defenders of humans or our human women and girls who are getting lesbian raped and eaten by the feminist Draco avatar witches, but they are the removers of protection, so that the demons can come back and replace 33.3% of our earth’s population. Now, God’s judgment is certain upon the Western feminist nations. Most of the humans will be dead and replaced.
Father = non-birthing parent
Mother = gestational parent
Breast feeding = chest feeding
Him and her = androgynous them
He and she = unisex they
Mother’s milk = human / parent’s milk
Mrs. and Miss = Ms.
Actress = actor
Stewardess = flight attendant
Men and women’s toilets = globalist elite nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and their “hubrid” hybrid children’s toilet and the garbage human race’s combined unisex toilet
Original humans on earth = inferior non-Aryan non-Pleiadian-Nazi-5th-Reich goyim
Human homo-sapiens specie = cockroach-level inferior useless-eater depopulation-agenda child sex slave specie human meat food specie taxpayer slave specie LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Watcher fallen angel Pleiadian” spirit cooking ritual human sacrifice ritual specie, who are made in the image of the hated Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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