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Music - Red Dirt Girl
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110 views • March 24, 2021
Johanna (1990) and her sister Klara (1993) are a folk duo known as "First Aid Kit".
They started as teens by uploading their music to the internet. This song is written by and is dedicated to Emmy Lou Harris (in the audience). It's about Emmy Lou and her childhood best friend Lilly Ann where they grew up in Alabama. It will tug on your heartstrings.
They started as teens by uploading their music to the internet. This song is written by and is dedicated to Emmy Lou Harris (in the audience). It's about Emmy Lou and her childhood best friend Lilly Ann where they grew up in Alabama. It will tug on your heartstrings.
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