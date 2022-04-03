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Whilst We Were DISTRACTED Watching Will Smith...
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473 views • April 03, 2022
The World Government Summit discuss the Great Narrative...Will it be more boosters, climate change, green tax, more wars, food shortages, global logistics, technology, digital ID passes etc etc? - A World Leading Player EXPOSED!
The Great Narrative, proof they are sticking to their plan no matter what. The Great Reset is getting dissected piece by piece.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/covid-psyop-exposed-ukraines-defensive-bioweapons-usaid-caught-ukraine-fake-news
bump LINKS:-
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The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
The Great Narrative, proof they are sticking to their plan no matter what. The Great Reset is getting dissected piece by piece.
[MIRRORED] from https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/covid-psyop-exposed-ukraines-defensive-bioweapons-usaid-caught-ukraine-fake-news
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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