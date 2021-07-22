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Why It ROCKS To Be A Single Mom - Rebutted!
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33 views • July 22, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3073/why-it-rocks-to-be-a-single-mom-rebutted
"Single parenthood is tough. There's no denying that at times it can be exhausting doing it all by yourself. But there are good times, too. Single parents do an amazing job. Here are 15 reasons why being a single parent can really rock."
Stefan Molyneux explains why it not only doesn't rock to be a single mom - it really really sucks - especially for any children involved.
0:00 - Some Facts About Single Moms
15:40 - You get loads of cuddles!
16:55 - You can cook whatever you want!
17:35 - You have total control over the household budget!
18:35 - You can make the kids help you shop, tidy and clean, guilt-free!
19:04 - It's really easy to enforce punishments!
20:11 - There's no one else to blame!
20:33 - On the weekend, you get to choose the activities!
21:28 - Once you find other single-mum friends, you get to hang out with them for as long as you like!
22:01 - If they go to their dad's/mum's for a weekend, you have a whole two nights to yourself!
23:05 - Family members offer to take the kids!
25:24 - You can watch whatever TV you want!
26:18 - You can unanimously decide to do movie nights!
26:53 - You work really, really hard, but when you do get time to relax, it feels amazing!
27:17 - You start to feel stronger!
28:02 - You learn to take hard decisions!
Article: http://www.netmums.com/parenting-support/single-parents/life-as-a-single-parent/reasons-it-rocks-to-be-a-single-mum
The Truth About About Single Moms
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUzUlBpNekkXTDsVw079s1K3
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-single-moms
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
"Single parenthood is tough. There's no denying that at times it can be exhausting doing it all by yourself. But there are good times, too. Single parents do an amazing job. Here are 15 reasons why being a single parent can really rock."
Stefan Molyneux explains why it not only doesn't rock to be a single mom - it really really sucks - especially for any children involved.
0:00 - Some Facts About Single Moms
15:40 - You get loads of cuddles!
16:55 - You can cook whatever you want!
17:35 - You have total control over the household budget!
18:35 - You can make the kids help you shop, tidy and clean, guilt-free!
19:04 - It's really easy to enforce punishments!
20:11 - There's no one else to blame!
20:33 - On the weekend, you get to choose the activities!
21:28 - Once you find other single-mum friends, you get to hang out with them for as long as you like!
22:01 - If they go to their dad's/mum's for a weekend, you have a whole two nights to yourself!
23:05 - Family members offer to take the kids!
25:24 - You can watch whatever TV you want!
26:18 - You can unanimously decide to do movie nights!
26:53 - You work really, really hard, but when you do get time to relax, it feels amazing!
27:17 - You start to feel stronger!
28:02 - You learn to take hard decisions!
Article: http://www.netmums.com/parenting-support/single-parents/life-as-a-single-parent/reasons-it-rocks-to-be-a-single-mum
The Truth About About Single Moms
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMNj_r5bccUzUlBpNekkXTDsVw079s1K3
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-single-moms
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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