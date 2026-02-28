Israel states that the target of the strikes was Ali Khamenei - IDF aircraft this morning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel states that the target of the strikes was Ali Khamenei
Also, the IDF is publishing footage of the preparation of aircraft this morning for strikes on Iran
Khamenei was a primary target for elimination in the opening strike of the war. The results of the attack are currently being examined.
⚡️The Israeli assessments indicate the failure of an attempt to assassinate several Iranian leaders.