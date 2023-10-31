Create New Account
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida - In Arabic, English text partial, synopsis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida:

- We have attacked 22 Israeli vehicles so far using AT rockets and and IEDs that were used for the first time by us.

- Our Navy was able to carry out a number of attacks on naval targets off the coast of Gaza using the remotely piloted “Al-Asif” torpedo, which we revealed for the first time.

- We deny the claim that Israel was able to free any hostage from us. It could be from other factions or individuals

- We promise that the Israeli army and Israel will go on its knees, and this campaign will end Netanyahu's political career

- We ask all those in our nation to engage the Israeli army

- We will release most/all foreign hostages because we don't want to keep them

Article here about it too:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hamas-release-some-foreign-captives-coming-days-armed-wing-spokesman-2023-10-31/



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

