Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida - In Arabic, English text partial, synopsis

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida:
- We have attacked 22 Israeli vehicles so far using AT rockets and and IEDs that were used for the first time by us.
- Our Navy was able to carry out a number of attacks on naval targets off the coast of Gaza using the remotely piloted “Al-Asif” torpedo, which we revealed for the first time.
- We deny the claim that Israel was able to free any hostage from us. It could be from other factions or individuals
- We promise that the Israeli army and Israel will go on its knees, and this campaign will end Netanyahu's political career
- We ask all those in our nation to engage the Israeli army
- We will release most/all foreign hostages because we don't want to keep them
Article here about it too:
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/hamas-release-some-foreign-captives-coming-days-armed-wing-spokesman-2023-10-31/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.