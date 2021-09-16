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43. Would Jesus Wear the Rainbow Flag?
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22 views • September 16, 2021
WAKE THE F*CK UP, episode 43.
Questions I investigate in this episode:
• What does God say about homosexuality? Would Jesus wear the flag?
• What about mental health effects on LGBTQ youth?
• Is this a gospel issue? Or is this a culture issue?
• Brigham Young University (BYU) and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) stance on LGBTQ?
• Can you believe Jesus would wear the rainbow flag and still believe in Jesus?
• LDS Book of Mormon v. Bible doctrine?
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST!
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/2fgEu3D5DJtUWjmWFJ6Jna?si=UxDEBczITe-gcs4h--yVww&;dl_branch=1
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wake-the-f-ck-up/id1535663771
Questions I investigate in this episode:
• What does God say about homosexuality? Would Jesus wear the flag?
• What about mental health effects on LGBTQ youth?
• Is this a gospel issue? Or is this a culture issue?
• Brigham Young University (BYU) and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) stance on LGBTQ?
• Can you believe Jesus would wear the rainbow flag and still believe in Jesus?
• LDS Book of Mormon v. Bible doctrine?
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST!
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/2fgEu3D5DJtUWjmWFJ6Jna?si=UxDEBczITe-gcs4h--yVww&;dl_branch=1
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wake-the-f-ck-up/id1535663771
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