The Gospel is Transforming Lives on the Streets of South Africa - Pastor Rodrigo Santos
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
2 views • 1 day ago


People who live on the streets, homeless and alone, need one thing first and foremost: LOVE. Pastor Rodrigo Santos, a missionary in South Africa with Grace of God International Church, shares how the homeless and suffering desperately need compassion from other believers. He grew up serving others in Brazil and then was inspired to help show God’s love to the homeless population in Rio, after seeing so many people struggling to survive on the streets. Most people, he says, are not homeless because they want to be, but because of some terrible life circumstance that put them there. As fellow believers, we must come to their aid. And while donations of food and clothing are always appreciated, the most important thing we can do is teach them the Gospel. “Once their mindset changes, everything changes,” Rodrigo says.



TAKEAWAYS


Homeless people are humans just like us - they have real feelings and real dreams and any one of us can find ourselves homeless


It’s not just about giving food, it’s about changing the heart


See the needs of the people in the community around you and address them as you can


The church is most effective in addressing the homeless issue when believers come together to figure out a solution



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Outreach video: https://bit.ly/4nGjeZw

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://rstr.co/kerusso/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH RODRIGO SANTOS

Website: https://www.ongracesouthafrica.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pr.rodrigosantoss/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ps.rodrigosantos/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@pr.rodrigosantos


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #rodrigosantos #communityservice #community #volunteer #service #givingback #nonprofit #volunteering #giveback #charity #love #volunteers #donate #communitysupport #makeadifference #helpingothers #leadership #philanthropy #communityfirst #communityoutreach #donation #nonprofitorganization #communityleader #bethechange


Keywords
gospelcommunitybrazilmissionarysouth africadonatevolunteerdonationmissionsriophilanthropytina griffincounter culture mom showpastor rodrigo santos
