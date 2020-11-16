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This is how the CIA tried to steal the 2020 US Election: BUT GOT CAUGHT !!!!!
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323 views • November 16, 2020
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This video talks about the methods used to steal the 2020 election for the democrats. Here are the raw numbers of how this was done. There's going to be a large number of CIA employees and Democrats sent to GITMO and probably executed via firing squad for their brazen display of high treason.
This video talks about the methods used to steal the 2020 election for the democrats. Here are the raw numbers of how this was done. There's going to be a large number of CIA employees and Democrats sent to GITMO and probably executed via firing squad for their brazen display of high treason.
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