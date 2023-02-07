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Snowflakes are tiny kisses from heaven.
Song of the Snow Maiden (Snowflakes are spinning round dance ...)
Reporting concert of the vocal and choral department of the Children's Art School No. 4 (Musical fairy tale "The Lady of Music")
Performed by Nastya Novakovskaya.
https://www.youtube.com/@nastya.novakovska
https://vk.com/nastya.novakovskaya
(Odessa, Ukraine)
Novakovskaya Anastasia - Mozart, Aria of Despina from the opera "All women do this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jelpxoxbem
2nd year student 'singing'
class of professor Stakhovskaya O.V.
Novakovskaya Anastasia - J. Rossini, "Son Come Pastorella" (shepherd)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyz81j3evic
Novakovskaya Anastasia - Orphev, "trampled the path"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Y6IRMGV7UW