Song of the Snow Maiden (Snowflakes are spinning round dance ...)

346 views • February 07, 2023

Novakovskaya Anastasia - Mozart, Aria of Despina from the opera "All women do this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jelpxoxbem

Reporting concert of the vocal and choral department of the Children's Art School No. 4 (Musical fairy tale "The Lady of Music")

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