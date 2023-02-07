Create New Account
Song of the Snow Maiden (Snowflakes are spinning round dance ...)
https://youtu.be/rVXmZeOOzNY

Snowflakes are tiny kisses from heaven.

Song of the Snow Maiden (Snowflakes are spinning round dance ...)

Reporting concert of the vocal and choral department of the Children's Art School No. 4 (Musical fairy tale "The Lady of Music")

Performed by Nastya Novakovskaya.

https://www.youtube.com/@nastya.novakovska

https://vk.com/nastya.novakovskaya

(Odessa, Ukraine)

Novakovskaya Anastasia - Mozart, Aria of Despina from the opera "All women do this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jelpxoxbem 

2nd year student 'singing'

class of professor Stakhovskaya O.V.


Novakovskaya Anastasia - J. Rossini, "Son Come Pastorella" (shepherd)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyz81j3evic 


Novakovskaya Anastasia - Orphev, "trampled the path"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Y6IRMGV7UW 





musiccultureukrainegirlsartoperatalentsvocal

