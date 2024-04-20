Man sets himself on fire outside NYC courthouse where Trump is standing trial

A man is dead after setting himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is standing trial for alleged hush money payments made during his 2016 campaign. Investigators say the incident does not appear to have anything to do with the trial, in which the jury had just been selected.
