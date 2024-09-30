BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(Prophecy) We Can No Longer Believe Our Eyes or Ears- Olivet Discourse Bible Study 9.5
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
27 views • 7 months ago

(Links below, please sign up for our free newsletter on the website and be sure to follow us everywhere – all sites are listed on the website!)


We are living in a world in which we can no longer believe our eyes and ears, and the technology for mass deception has been around for decades! There is potential significance in the Textus Receptus Greek regarding the different use of heaven versus heavens in the Olivet Discourse, which I just recently noticed.


Luke 21:11 tells us that things will be “out of the ordinary” from the sky. The sky, in the Greek, includes the air all around us.


Never forget that the US considered faking The Second Coming during the Cuban missile crisis. All of the puzzle pieces are in place: the Internet of Bodies and Things, HAARP, geoengineering, heavy metals, UFOs or whatever they’re being called these days, ELF, voice of God technology, small cell towers….


Microwave Sickness: The Silent Epidemic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/microwave-sickness-the-silent-epidemic


Geoengineering in the Bible (Again): https://www.bitchute.com/video/SN3r4jQrNk8Z


Pharmakeia Revealed Series Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/d9261e5978e6b7fe22da32c37ad14e2c9f89a8a5


Life Here Now Hates the “Sun:” https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/life-here-now-hates-the-sun


Heaven or Heavens?: https://www.brighteon.com/ac75159d-7049-4017-a8c4-a2355c402ca3


Mind-Controlled Zombies: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/Mind-Controlled-Robotic-Zombies-in-the-Beginning-of-Sorrows


My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning


Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f


OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

chemtrailsgeoengineeringaliensprophecyrapturetribulationhaarpend timesufosrevelationemfselfvoice of god technologynnemfs
