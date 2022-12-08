Create New Account
'Military Vaccine Mandates are Dangerous and Deadly': Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD
63 views
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
"As you can see, the total number of reportable events went from 110,000 in 2020 to over 200,000 in 2022," reported Dr. Long.

"Compare this to the 93 deaths of service members that were attributed to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Clearly, the risk of the vaccine has already outweighed the benefit."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/12/covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuries/ref/8/

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic

