On a Whirling World Tour of World Relations

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Amazing Catherine Austin Fitts, brilliant analyst of human affairs, also an investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing under George H. W. Bush, is a fascinating and enlightening thinker. She communicates new understandings of everything from how we are destroying our children for profit to our relationships with China, all in one integrated tapestry of insights. She even brings a one-minute video about the Popsicle Index to begin our understanding of what makes the world go around--or not go around. And concludes with principles for a safer, happier personal life through "actionable intelligence." This show gets 4 out of 4 Wows!