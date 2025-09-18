Yah's Misfits 8-30-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’s Torah Study, we discuss Exodus 31, the skilled craftsmen of the Tabernacle, the meaning of their names, and the sign of the Sabbath. In the second part of the subject matter, we finish Revelation 12 and the dragon. We briefly mention the beast from the sea (Revelation 13), which we talked about in a previous study and the UN statue. Which country is the launching ground of the beast from the sea and the dragon? Which land worships the dragon? Is communism the preferred government of the serpent? Finally, is communism also the red horse in Revelation 6? This is such an important study. Thanks, love you all.