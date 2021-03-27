Atlanta Fake Spa Shooting 2021 - NO Obituaries for ANY of the Supposed Victims

The purposes of this staged "shooting" are likely:



1) Create hatred for Trump's "tough on China" policies. This would please Biden's Chinese backers, as well as those who paid for Biden's 'extra' 2020 election ballots printed in China.



2) Distract from the ongoing challenges to Biden's fake election, and the subsequent onus of having to surround the capitol with concertina wire and troops.



3) Make it appear that Trump's policies somehow "instigated" violence against people of Asian descent. This is meant to add some much needed plausibility to the notion that Trump somehow "instigated" the Leftist-staged DC "riot."



4) Create some momentum for Biden's unlawful attempts to violate the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.



Note the passing similarity to the fake Stockton elementary school shooting. The Stockton "shooting" also had a focus on Asian fake victims. Because of different customs in name syntax and spelling, tracing the fake child victims to adulthood was more challenging (although accomplished anyway). Asian names are often replaced in the US with Americanized aliases as well, not disclosed in the fake stories.



=====================

The story;



"Authorities on Friday identified the four victims at the two spas in Atlanta. They are: Soon C. Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, and Yong A. Yue, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.



Meanwhile, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released the names of the four victims at the spa there, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Those killed at Young’s Asian Massage were Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, and Daoyou Feng. A 30-year-old Hispanic man was injured."



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