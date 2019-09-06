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What Official Crop Reports Aren't Telling You.
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466 views • September 06, 2019
The official Crop Reports for 2019 doesn't tell us that there are MAJOR GLOBAL CROP FAILURES around the world. We knew this was part of the geoengineering plan...to "salt the earth". Crop and food control equals Population Control.
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