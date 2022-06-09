Dr. Jane Ruby Show: Pfizer CEO Commits Federal Crimes Peddling Paxlovid Off-Label

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane blows open the federal crimes committed by Pfizer and it’s CEO in blatant off-label promotion of it’s failed drug Paxlovid for Covid treatment and prevention along with the fraud and bilking of the federal government; and then Dr. Jane warns that the multiple color coded vials within and across Pfizer and Moderna for both adults and children along with the complex instructions for dry ice, appropriate thawing and diluting will lead to disastrous errors in administration. And all of the Covid shot companies are violating the False Claims Act!