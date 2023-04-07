LIVE 033123 - GOD's NOT DEAD / MELCHIZEDEK / YAH Names exposed AGAIN!

Friday Fellowship with The TRUTH Family. We start the show with a clip from God's not Dead 2... later Kevin dives into some extra-biblical books on Melchizedek. We add another Yah name destroyer video at the end of the show.
