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Barack Obama Says Pedophiles Deserve 'Same Rights' As 2SLGBTQI+
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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152 views • July 20, 2023

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As the mainstream media continues celebrating the global elite’s war on our children, Barack Obama has nailed his colors to the mast by admitting in a tweet that pornographic books like “Gender Queer” have played a key role in shaping his life.

Obama’s tweet contains so many red flags that even liberals are starting to wake up and question if their golden boy has been living an artfully constructed lie in front of the American people for decades.

If this is you, then welcome, and congratulations on finally daring to ask the questions that the establishment media has been telling you that you must not. There is a lot of information out there and the warning signs that Obama is a clear and present danger to our children are flashing red.


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Keywords
propagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
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