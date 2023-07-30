Create New Account
BIDEN MAKES TEMPORARY PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS OFFICE PERMANENT
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/biden-makes-temporary-pandemic-preparedness-office-permanent-mp4/

On the heels of evidence that Dr. Birx and the U.S. military drove the American pandemic response; the White House has announced a new permanent pandemic office in the executive branch run by an ex-Pentagon & NSC asset. The move aligns with the WHO’s pandemic treaty agenda, setting up a concerning turn-key global response to “public health threats” driven by the W.H.O

