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Crowd Lines Up to Welcome Trump Home
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2090 views • January 21, 2021
Former president Donald Trump is now settling in at his permanent home in Florida. He was offered a warm welcome by a miles-long crowd of his supporters. Trump held a departure ceremony early this morning in Maryland before taking his last trip in Air Force One to his Florida home.
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