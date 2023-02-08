https://gettr.com/post/p27nntjace3

02/03/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 76: A lady came to learn about Luc Despins. After she learned that Luc Despins had not registered as the foreign agency even though he had been colluding with the CCP for more than ten years. She said the CCP’s infiltration and corruption in America are so deep. And this was just the tip of the iceberg. She doesn't like Communism as the Communist Party would deprive all people’s fortune.





02/03/2023 对邪恶说不 第76天：一位女士前来了解卢克的情况， 当她得知卢克已与中共勾结了十多年，却没有登记为外国代理人后，她说：“美国的腐败及中共对美国的渗透很深，而这只是冰山一角”。 她不喜欢共产主义，因为共产党会剥夺人民的所有财产。



