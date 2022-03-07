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Apocalypse. Whom should We Fear /Let Your Joy Be Full
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50 views • March 07, 2022
2 Peter 2:4-6
King James Version Bible
4 For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment;
5 And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly;
6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly;
John 16:24 KJV Bible
“Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.”
King James Version Bible
4 For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment;
5 And spared not the old world, but saved Noah the eighth person, a preacher of righteousness, bringing in the flood upon the world of the ungodly;
6 And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly;
John 16:24 KJV Bible
“Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.”
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