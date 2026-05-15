The Battle for Independent Media, an interview with Brian McGlinchey

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Who controls the flow of information in the digital age? The latest interview explores the growing tension between mainstream media, independent journalism, social platforms, and public trust. From questions surrounding influence and censorship to the rise of podcasts, citizen reporting, and decentralized platforms, the discussion examines how modern media is rapidly changing. It also raises important questions about courage, accountability, audience pressure, and the future of open dialogue in an increasingly polarized world. Watch the latest interview for the full context and conversation.
#IndependentMedia #FreeSpeech #DigitalNarratives #MediaEvolution
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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