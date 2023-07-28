Create New Account
Standing for Medical Freedom: The US Freedom Flyers - Josh Yoder - Freedom Alive® Ep39
They transport our groceries, supplies, packages, and us all over America. But now these crucial transportation employees are being forced to choose between their religious and medical freedom, their safety versus the ability to put food on their family’s plates, and yours.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered April 24, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

freedomlibertymedical freedommandateshotliberty counselvaxxmat staverfreedom flyersjosh yoder

